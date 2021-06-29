Paris to have 3,000 more finance job by end of 2021 due to Brexit



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends the G7 finance ministers meeting, at Lancaster House in London, Britain June 4, 2021. Steve Reigate/Pool via REUTERS



PARIS (Reuters) – Paris will have 3,000 more jobs in finance by the end of 2021 due to Brexit, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

“Brexit has been a major setback for the EU, but it has been an opportunity as well,” Le Maire told Paris Europlace annual financial event.

“These 3000 jobs are only a starting point,” he added.