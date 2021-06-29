Paraguayan lawmaker clarifies pro-Bitcoin stance, says Bitcoin won’t become legal tender By BTC Peers

While many may have thought that Paraguay would soon follow El Salvador in accepting as legal tender, Paraguayan lawmaker Carlos Rejala has clarified his recent pro-Bitcoin stance. While speaking to Reuters, Rejala noted that he only wants the nation to regulate cryptocurrencies and not make Bitcoin a national currency.

Earlier this month, several crypto news outlets, including BTC PEERS, reported that the lawmaker might be pushing a bill to make Bitcoin legal tender in Paraguay. This was based on an article in Paraguayan newspaper La Nación where Rejala reportedly said:

Since we announced that we are working on a bill that legalizes in Paraguay the use of digital assets, better known as digital currencies, or its most popular version, Bitcoin, as legal tender for any type of commercial transaction, various Paraguayan companies have already joined and taken a step forward towards the new era of transactions, which makes us proud.

However, on Friday, Rejala distance himself from the statements, telling Reuters that:

It is a bill of digital assets, and it differs from that of El Salvador because they are taking it as legal currency, and in Paraguay, it will be impossible to do something like that.

