Pacific Northwest cools off, residents emerge from air-conditioning

Article content

PORTLAND — Residents of Pacific Northwest states punished by three days of record-breaking heat got welcome relief on Tuesday as temperatures dropped dramatically across the region and cooler breezes blew in from the Pacific Ocean.

The more moderate weather meant a return to normal for residents of Seattle and Portland who had been hunkered down for several days in air conditioned homes or makeshift cooling centers.

“I feel it was a snow day, but it’s just hot. Nobody wanted to be outside for than 5 minutes. I felt a little lethargic and tired,” said Ariel Black, a 29-year-old musician with the Portland-based wedding band Dancehall Days.

“We have a couple gigs this week I’m looking forward to because its gonna be nice out. I’ll be out and about, I’ll have a date night and sit outside,” Black said.

The major Pacific Northwest cities of Portland and Salem in Oregon, and Seattle in Washington, trapped under a high-pressure dome, shattered temperature records again on Monday

In Salem, Oregon’s state capitol, temperatures reached 117 degrees Fahrenheit (47.2 degrees Celsius), the hottest since record-keeping began in the 1890s.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport set an all-time high temperature of 106 Fahrenheit, breaking the record set one day earlier.