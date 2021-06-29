Pacific Northwest coast cools off, but heat persists in eastern Oregon, Washington

Article content

PORTLAND — Coastal residents of the Pacific Northwest, punished by three days of record-breaking heat, got relief on Tuesday as temperatures dropped dramatically across the region and cooler breezes blew in from the Pacific Ocean.

But the hot weather did not relent east of the Cascade Range in Oregon and Washington, where excessive heat warnings remained in place. The National Weather Service forecast more heat in Idaho and Montana for the rest of the week.

A farm laborer died over the weekend in St. Paul, Oregon, according to the state’s Occupational Health and Safety division. Officials there did not release any further details of that casualty and did not publicly identify the person.

For residents of Seattle and Portland, however, the more moderate weather meant a return to normal after several days of hunkering down in air conditioned homes or makeshift cooling centers.

“I feel like it was a snow day, but it’s just hot. Nobody wanted to be outside for than 5 minutes. I felt a little lethargic and tired,” said Ariel Black, a 29-year-old musician with the Portland-based wedding band Dancehall Days.

“We have a couple gigs this week I’m looking forward to because its gonna be nice out. I’ll be out and about, I’ll have a date night and sit outside,” Black said.