OPEC bullish on oil market recovery but virus variants pose risk

LONDON/DUBAI — Global oil demand will rebound strongly in the second half of 2021 with oil inventories shrinking, OPEC’s chief and experts said on Tuesday while warning that coronavirus variants pose a risk to the recovery.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, together known as OPEC+, meet on Thursday and sources and market watchers have said they expect the group to discuss a further gradual easing of existing oil production curbs from August.

OPEC watchers have said the group could boost output by more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd), a more modest 0.5 million bpd or even leave production levels unchanged.

OPEC+ sources said that no unanimous decision or recommendation emerged from OPEC+ expert consultations on Tuesday.

Demand in 2021 was expected to grow by 6 million bpd, with 5 million bpd of that in the second half, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told Tuesday’s meeting of experts, known as the Joint Technical Committee.

“The current ‘wild card’ factor is the ‘Delta variant’ of the pandemic that is resulting in rising cases and renewed restrictions in many regions,” he said in a speech, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.