Oil Jumps Back Above $73 as Report Points to Falling Stockpiles By Bloomberg



© Reuters. Oil Jumps Back Above $73 as Report Points to Falling Stockpiles



(Bloomberg) — Oil climbed back above $73 a barrel after an industry report pointed to a big decline in inventories ahead of an OPEC+ meeting that’s expected to lead to the group returning more supply to the market.

Futures in New York rose 0.7% in early Asian trading, and are set for a third monthly gain. The American Petroleum Institute reported stockpiles fell by 8.15 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. OPEC+ delayed preliminary talks on the oil market to allow members more time to resolve differences before its main meeting Thursday, as the spread of the more infectious delta variant of Covid-19 raised demand concerns.

The recovery in key energy consumers including the U.S. and China has helped underpin a surge in fuel demand and headline oil prices this year. OPEC+ predicts the market will remain in deficit for the rest of 2021 if it keeps output steady, while the prospect of an imminent flood of Iranian crude is fading as talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a nuclear deal drag on.

The latest virus flare-up is causing some concerns, however. Cases have spiked in the U.K. and authorities in Australia are racing to contain outbreaks. Other nations are renewing travel restrictions.

The decline in U.S. crude stockpiles reported by the API would be the largest since January if confirmed by Energy Information Administration data later on Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey is for a drop of 3.85 million barrels. The API reported that gasoline inventories rose by 2.42 million barrels, however.

See also: Million-Barrel OPEC+ Supply Hike Wouldn’t Kill Rally: Goldman

OPEC+ had been due to convene its advisory body — the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee — on Wednesday, but that session will now take place on Thursday. Delegates said it was to allow more time for talks. According to an official letter, Russia’s Alexander Novak sought the delay because of “presidential commitments.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.