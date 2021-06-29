Oil Guzzler India Sees Return to Normal Oil Demand by Year-End

Article content

(Bloomberg) — India expects fuel demand to get back to pre-virus levels by the end of 2021 as the world’s third-biggest oil consumer emerges from the clutches of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There are signs of demand resurgence due to lifting of lockdowns and gradual pickup in economy,” India’s Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Bloomberg New Energy Finance’s Hashish Sethia at the BNEF Summit held virtually on Tuesday. “We are confident by the end of the year, we will be in a very robust position to restore our original consumption behavior.”

The brutal Covid-19 wave that sweep across India during April-May overwhelmed its healthcare infrastructure and triggered localized lockdowns, battering sales of diesel and gasoline — which account for more than half of nationwide oil consumption — by about 30% of pre-virus totals in 2019. Daily infections have since dropped and fuel sales rebounded since the beginning of June, offering support to the bullish narrative to global energy demand.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, has rallied more than 40% this year, and some of world’s biggest oil companies and leading traders predicting a price of $100 a barrel.

India, which imports more than 80% of its oil, is facing the price pressures, that could threaten the nascent demand recovery in what was considered the center of global oil demand growth prior to the pandemic.