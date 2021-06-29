Oil edges up as demand hopes overshadow rise of COVID-19 variant

Article content

LONDON — Oil prices reversed earlier losses to stand slightly higher on Tuesday as broad hopes for a demand recovery persisted despite new outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus prompting fresh mobility curbs worldwide.

Brent crude futures were 26 cents, or 0.4%, higher at $74.94 a barrel by 1220 GMT, after slumping 2% on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $73.15 a barrel, following a 1.5% loss on Monday.

“From a global perspective, there are seemingly growing concerns over the increase in the COVID-19 Delta variant,” StoneX analyst Kevin Solomon said.

“The market has grown relatively immune to COVID-19 developments, but if lockdowns occur in larger demand centers in Asia, we may see the market’s nonchalance abate.”

Spain and Portugal, favorite summer holiday destinations for Europeans, imposed new restrictions on unvaccinated Britons on Monday, while 80% of Australians faced tighter curbs due to flare-ups of the virus across the country.

However, the market still expects vaccine rollouts to brighten the demand outlook, analysts said.

“The narrative of the past few months has not changed: the war against the virus is being gradually won, the global economy and oil demand are recovering,” said PVM Oil analyst Tamas Varga.