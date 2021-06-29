Oil drops as COVID-19 surges threaten fuel demand outlook

Article content

MELBOURNE — Oil prices dropped for a second day on Tuesday on worries about slower fuel demand growth as outbreaks of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant Delta sparked new mobility restrictions around the world.

Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.4% to $74.42 a barrel by 0651 GMT, after slumping 2% on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $72.72 a barrel, extending a 1.5% loss on Monday.

The flare-up in cases of the Delta variant comes as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and allies, together known as OPEC+, are set to meet on July 1 to discuss easing their supply curbs.

OPEC’s demand forecasts show that in the fourth quarter global oil supply will fall short of demand by 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd), giving the producers some room to agree to add output.

Analysts expect OPEC+ to step up supply in August as the market has tightened on strong growth in fuel demand in the United States and China, the world’s two biggest oil consumers.

“We expect the cartel to release 250 (thousand barrels per day) of supply curbs from August onwards. Failure to turn on the taps further may see Brent top $80 (a barrel) by next month,” said Howie Lee, economist at OCBC Treasury Research in Singapore.