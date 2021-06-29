Nick Jonas Surprised A Jonas Brother Fan In His Car

I’m burning up for Nick, baby.
He’s a talented musician, actor, husband (IDK but probably), and he also goes out of his way to be kind to fans.
On Monday, the “Jealous” singer posted a video of him stopping a fan on the street who was wearing a Jonas Brothers t-shirt.
Why did he stop this unsuspecting woman? Oh you know, just to make all of her dreams come true.
Nick posed for a selfie with the flustered fan and even greeted her dog as well.
I meaaaaannn talk about having the best day ever!
Now do you see why the man is perfect? I mean what more evidence could you need? I rest my case.
