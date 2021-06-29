Nick Jonas Surprised A Jonas Brother Fan In His Car

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

I’m burning up for Nick, baby.

Nick Jonas is perfect. Don’t fight me on this. It’s not an opinion at this point, but a mere fact.


Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

He’s a talented musician, actor, husband (IDK but probably), and he also goes out of his way to be kind to fans.


Emma Mcintyre / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On Monday, the “Jealous” singer posted a video of him stopping a fan on the street who was wearing a Jonas Brothers t-shirt.

Why did he stop this unsuspecting woman? Oh you know, just to make all of her dreams come true.

Nick posed for a selfie with the flustered fan and even greeted her dog as well.

But wait, there’s more! Joe Jonas was in the backseat too!

I meaaaaannn talk about having the best day ever!

Now do you see why the man is perfect? I mean what more evidence could you need? I rest my case.

