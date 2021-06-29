Mogo Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) (TSX: MOGO;) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, was held today via live audiocast online and the Company is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward, being the election of directors and the appointment of the auditors of the Company, were approved. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company’s management information circular dated May 25, 2021 (the “Circular”), which can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com).

The total number of votes cast by shareholders by proxy or online at the Meeting was 35,329,257 votes, representing 54.51% of the Company’s outstanding shares as at May 25, 2021. The voting results are detailed below.

Election of Directors

The nominees listed in the Circular were elected as directors of Mogo. Detailed results of the vote are as follows: