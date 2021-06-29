Michael Kors owner lifts forecast on surging luxury demand after lockdowns By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People walk by a Michael Kors store in Lakewood, Colorado June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) -Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings (NYSE:) Ltd raised its fiscal 2022 forecast for profit and revenue on Tuesday, betting on a surge in demand for luxury products as consumers emerging out of lockdowns look to upgrade their wardrobes.

Capri, which also owns luxury brands Versace and Jimmy Choo, is benefiting from a bump in online sales as consumers with record savings are splurging on handbags and shoes.

“As the world reopens, we are pleased to be seeing better than expected performance from all three of our iconic fashion luxury houses,” Chief Executive Officer John Idol said.

Bigger rivals LVMH, Hermes and Gucci-owner Kering (PA:) have also benefited, with traditionally reluctant luxury product sellers investing heavily to build their online presence.

Capri expects annual revenue of about $5.15 billion, compared to previous forecast of about $5.10 billion and adjusted earnings to be between $3.80 and $3.90 per share, from $3.70 to $3.80 earlier.

Analysts are projecting revenue of $5.15 billion for the year started April and earnings of $3.87 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR