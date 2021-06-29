Michael Kors owner lifts annual revenue, earnings forecast as luxury demand returns

Article content

Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings Ltd raised its forecast for financial year 2022 revenue and earnings on Tuesday, as easing pandemic-related curbs encourage consumers to return to stores to splurge on luxury goods.

The company expects annual revenue of about $5.15 billion, compared to previous forecast of about $5.10 billion and adjusted earnings to be between $3.80 and $3.90 per share, from $3.70 to $3.80 earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)