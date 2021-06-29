Mexico may not be following El Salvador’s example on Bitcoin… yet By Cointelegraph

Mexico may not be following El Salvador’s example on Bitcoin… yet
Authorities behind financial regulation in Mexico have warned against financial institutions handling cryptocurrencies, saying digital assets are still not considered legal tender in the country.
In a Monday press conference, representatives from Mexico’s finance ministry, the Bank of Mexico, and the National Banking and Securities Commission issued a joint statement warning investors virtual assets carried inherent risks as a medium of exchange and store of value. They added that any financial institution based in Mexico is “not authorized to carry out and offer to the public operations with virtual assets,” specifically mentioning (BTC), Ether (ETH), and .
