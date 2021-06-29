Mexico looks at improving contract votes after GM dispute

Article content

MEXICO CITY — Mexico is looking at new ways to carry out the worker contract votes that are required under a recent labor reform, officials said on Tuesday, after a disputed vote at a General Motors plant drew U.S. scrutiny over possible worker rights violations.

Mexican authorities found “serious irregularities” in the April vote at GM’s pick-up plant in Silao, in which workers voted on whether to keep their current collective contract.

In an effort to avoid a repeat scenario, Mexico is looking at giving inspectors more power to monitor, part of several changes being considered amid pressure from the Biden administration.

“Without a doubt, the experience we had with the General Motors Silao case showed the need to keep strengthening this instrument and adding others,” said Esteban Martinez, a Mexican labor ministry official, at an online panel with trade and labor officials from the United States and Canada.

Mexico’s labor ministry plans to allow inspectors to not only silently observe the vote, but also “assume a proactive role,” including suspending the process if they detect irregularities or potentially illegal acts.

As well, the ministry is establishing a requirement for results to be valid only if a majority of workers cast ballots, Martinez said.