Malaysia’s Khazanah Nasional appoints ex-Maybank CFO Amirul Feisal to head fund By Reuters

© Reuters.
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional said on Tuesday it has appointed Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir as managing director effective July 16.
Amirul, the former chief financial officer of Malayan Banking, will take over from current managing director Shahril Ridza Ridzuan who will be “departing to pursue his personal interests upon the expiry of his contract,” Khazanah said in a statement.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.