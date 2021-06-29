Lonza restates FY 2020 core EBITDA By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

ZURICH (Reuters) – Lonza Group on Tuesday restated its 2020 results to reflect the discontinuation of its specialty ingredients business, as well as a rejig of its business structure and performance measurement policy.

Its core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations were restated to 1.379 billion Swiss francs ($1.50 billion) from previously 1.406 billion francs, while total core EBITDA for the group was bumped down slightly to 1.696 billion francs.

Net sales remained unchanged for the full-year, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9203 Swiss francs)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR