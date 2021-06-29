Kate Bosworth Recalled The Downside Of Being Famous

“I was losing a lot of weight because I was really under a lot of scrutiny.”
Being famous is not all it’s cracked up to be.
“I did not know how to handle that at all,” she said. “And I also did not know how to really communicate through that very well to support systems or to my friends or family.”
“I was losing a lot of weight because I was really under a lot of scrutiny,” Bosworth continued. “And I was so stressed and spun out that if you see images of me then, it’s like seeing someone under duress.”
Bosworth said it took her a while to speak out about what she was going through because she didn’t know if she was at fault.
“I think that a lot of times people in the spotlight get this sort of thing, like, ‘Well, that’s what you chose,’ and that’s what it is,” she said.
However, the whole experience made Bosworth gain “more empathy” for young actors today because she’ll never forget the “heartbreaking” criticism she received in the spotlight.
“I felt like I wanted to disappear. I really did,” she said.
Bosworth added that she “cannot imagine” what it’s like for young Hollywood stars today because they live in an era where Instagram portrays “unattainable, crazy amounts of perfection.”
And she’s absolutely right. Even though it looks cool to be famous, it actually comes with a lot of downsides.
