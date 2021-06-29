Justin Bieber Adores Hailey Bieber In Sweet Instagram

“Thank you for being the squishiest.”
This summer, the young couple have been vacationing in Europe. (Jealous? I am!) They’ve been posting adorable Instagram pictures of their adventures, and I’m living vicariously through it.
Like, look at this food? This restaurant?! I can feel the romantic ambiance.
Last week, their travels brought them to France, where Justin and Hailey met French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, at the Élysée Palace. Could you even imagine?
Apparently they really made their way around the continent because while in Greece, Justin shared a too-cute selfie.
He gave it the adorable caption, “@HaileyBieber thank you for being the sqishiest most lovable human on the face of the earth.”
I’m not crying; you’re crying.
Keep doing you, Biebers! Your love is sustaining me.
