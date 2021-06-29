John McAfee’s suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories By Cointelegraph



John McAfee’s suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories



Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged “suicide” that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).

McAfee had been in exile for the last few years of his life. In this regard, it has been widely reported that the creator of McAfee Antivirus had been on the run from the United States authorities for evading his tax liabilities, which were touted to be worth over $4 million. In all, he had been named in a total of 10 federal indictments and was ordered to be extradited to the U.S. mere hours before the news of his suicide surfaced.

Did McAfee predict his untimely demise?

McAfee’s mysterious final post on Instagram

Killswitch engaged, but where is all the information?

Will the story of John McAfee live on?

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph