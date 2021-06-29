Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary

Who’s cutting onions in here?!


Jean-baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images

But now that the wounds have healed and I’ve forgiven them for not sending me an invite to the wedding. Here we are two-years later, I’m absolutely obsessed with their marriage.

I love to love their love, and I don’t care who knows!


Steve Granitz / WireImage

Joe celebrated the momentous occasion with a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram.


Marc Piasecki / GC Images

“The best two years of my life,” he captioned a sweet black and white photograph of them dancing at their Paris wedding in 2019.

*I’m not crying, you’re crying!


E!

*JK, I’m definitely crying.

As if I wasn’t already emotional, Sophie posted some sweet images of the couple to her page as well.

“2 years as your wife,” she captioned the sweet images. “Holy moly I love you bub.”

Honestly, they are the perfect couple. Now, excuse me while I go print out these photos to hang on my wall.

