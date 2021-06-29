Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary

Who’s cutting onions in here?!
But now that the wounds have healed and I’ve forgiven them for not sending me an invite to the wedding. Here we are two-years later, I’m absolutely obsessed with their marriage.
I love to love their love, and I don’t care who knows!
Joe celebrated the momentous occasion with a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram.
“The best two years of my life,” he captioned a sweet black and white photograph of them dancing at their Paris wedding in 2019.
*I’m not crying, you’re crying!
As if I wasn’t already emotional, Sophie posted some sweet images of the couple to her page as well.
“2 years as your wife,” she captioned the sweet images. “Holy moly I love you bub.”
Honestly, they are the perfect couple. Now, excuse me while I go print out these photos to hang on my wall.
