Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey-owned music streaming service could feature NFTs and smart contracts By Cointelegraph

Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey-owned music streaming service could feature NFTs and smart contracts

Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey have hinted that their music streaming service, Tidal, could be eying integrations supporting nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and smart contracts.

Speaking during a June 28 conference hosted on Twitter Spaces, the duo emphasized the importance of introducing features that empower the artists using the platform, citing smart contracts, NFTs, and analytics tools as examples.