Japan’s consumption helped by declining coronavirus infections

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Japan’s minister in charge of economic revitalisation and measures for the novel coronavirus pandemic Yasutoshi Nishimura attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s declining trend in new coronavirus infections is helping private consumption recover, especially in regions that are not implementing quasi-emergency curbs, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday.
“The number of infections nationwide is on a declining trend, settling down,” Nishimura told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.
“As (infections) are settling down nationwide, consumption is gradually returning in various areas,” he said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.