Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.81% By Investing.com



© Reuters Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.81%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 0.81%.

The best performers of the session on the were NEC Corp. (T:), which rose 3.51% or 190.0 points to trade at 5610.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) added 1.71% or 90.0 points to end at 5360.0 and Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (T:) was up 1.63% or 47.0 points to 2922.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 4.91% or 78.0 points to trade at 1512.0 at the close. Inpex Corp. (T:) declined 4.71% or 41.0 points to end at 829.0 and Takashimaya Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 4.68% or 61.0 points to 1243.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2506 to 1019 and 214 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; up 1.71% or 90.0 to 5360.0. Shares in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; up 1.63% or 47.0 to 2922.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 17.52.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.10% or 0.07 to $72.84 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.23% or 0.17 to hit $73.97 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.43% or 7.65 to trade at $1773.05 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.04% to 110.67, while EUR/JPY fell 0.08% to 131.79.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 92.002.