Japan MOF policy veteran Kanda to be appointed as FX tsar







TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is likely to appoint international policy veteran Masato Kanda as its top currency official representing the country at Group of Seven (G7) meetings, four government sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Currently serving as the international bureau chief at the Ministry of Finance (MOF), Kanda will replace Kenji Okamura, who will retire next month after serving in his post for one year, the sources said on Tuesday.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.