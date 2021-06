Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s factory output fell 5.9% in May, government data showed on Wednesday, compared with a median market forecast for a 2.4% decline.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to grow 9.1% in June and fall 1.4% in July, the data showed.

