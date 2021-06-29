Is a Breakdown in the Charts for CNH Industrial? By StockNews



CNH Industrial (NYSE:) has formed an important level of support after surging over the past year. If the stock breaks through this level, a breakdown could soon occur. Read more to learn how to profit from this trading opportunity.CNH Industrial (CNHI) is a global manufacturer of heavy machinery, with a range of products including agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and powertrain components. One of its most recognizable brands, Case IH, has served farmers for generations.

The company is developing several products and technologies to keep up with the latest technological advancements and emission-control procedures. These upgraded product offerings should help the company achieve new business contracts.

CNHI has a high current ratio of 3, indicating its current assets are higher than its current liabilities, but its debt to equity of 3.5 is concerning. The company’s net profit margin is also flat. Over the past year, earnings are down almost 100%, although analysts expect it to rebound by growing earnings 485.7% year over year this quarter.

