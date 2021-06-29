Industrials, banks lift European shares as reflation trade heats up

Article content

A jump in industrial and financial stocks lifted European shares on Tuesday as investors bought into sectors set to benefit from a steady economic recovery, while France’s Rexel rose on lifting its 2021 sales forecast.

The French electrical parts supplier jumped 3.2% to the top of the STOXX 600 and said it expected same-day sales growth of between 12% and 15%, compared with its previous forecast of between 5% and 7%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5%, with industrials, banks and retail gaining between 0.4% and 1.1%.

Optimism around a steady economic recovery has put the European benchmark on course for its fifth straight month of gains, but it has recently struggled to break above its all-time closing high hit on June 16 on concerns of the global spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Travel-related European stocks steadied on Tuesday after their worst session in more than a month following reports of a potential ban on UK travelers in Germany, while Spain tightened travel rules for British tourists coming to the country.

“Concerns (are) growing that the race between the vaccine and the virus is being lost,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.