India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.42% By Investing.com



India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.42%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the fell 0.42%, while the index fell 0.35%.

The best performers of the session on the were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:), which rose 1.79% or 4.15 points to trade at 236.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Cipla Ltd. (NS:) added 1.72% or 16.55 points to end at 979.60 and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (NS:) was up 1.31% or 32.35 points to 2492.55 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.44% or 2.70 points to trade at 108.15 at the close. Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) declined 2.13% or 2.60 points to end at 119.75 and Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) was down 2.11% or 8.05 points to 374.25.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which rose 1.75% to 235.85, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which was up 1.36% to settle at 2493.55 and NTPC Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.25% to close at 117.60.

The worst performers were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.54% to 1705.80 in late trade, ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.52% to settle at 640.20 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.47% to 1088.55 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 894 to 785 and 47 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1575 rose and 1510 declined, while 107 ended unchanged.

Shares in Cipla Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.72% or 16.55 to 979.60.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.98% to 13.0025 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.63% or 11.30 to $1769.40 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.63% or 0.46 to hit $72.45 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.39% or 0.29 to trade at $73.85 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.02% to 74.257, while EUR/INR fell 0.20% to 88.3840.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.18% at 92.040.