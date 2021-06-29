India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.42% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.42%

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the fell 0.42%, while the index fell 0.35%.

The best performers of the session on the were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:), which rose 1.79% or 4.15 points to trade at 236.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Cipla Ltd. (NS:) added 1.72% or 16.55 points to end at 979.60 and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (NS:) was up 1.31% or 32.35 points to 2492.55 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.44% or 2.70 points to trade at 108.15 at the close. Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) declined 2.13% or 2.60 points to end at 119.75 and Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) was down 2.11% or 8.05 points to 374.25.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which rose 1.75% to 235.85, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which was up 1.36% to settle at 2493.55 and NTPC Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.25% to close at 117.60.

The worst performers were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.54% to 1705.80 in late trade, ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.52% to settle at 640.20 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.47% to 1088.55 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 894 to 785 and 47 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1575 rose and 1510 declined, while 107 ended unchanged.

Shares in Cipla Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.72% or 16.55 to 979.60.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.98% to 13.0025 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.63% or 11.30 to $1769.40 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.63% or 0.46 to hit $72.45 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.39% or 0.29 to trade at $73.85 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.02% to 74.257, while EUR/INR fell 0.20% to 88.3840.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.18% at 92.040.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

