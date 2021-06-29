IAGON Brings First Big Data Platform to Cardano, Raises $3.4M By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

IAGON Brings First Big Data Platform to Cardano, Raises $3.4M
  • IAGON is bringing the first decentralized big data platform to .
  • The startup has raised $3.4M from notable investors for the same.
  • IAGON will store all types of files including big data repositories and media files.

IAGON just closed its funding round for building Cardano’s first decentralized big data platform. The startup raised $3.4M in seed and private funding from reputable crypto enthusiasts and investment funds.

The LedgerLink Labs-led fund round saw participation from the likes of Blockchain Israel, AU21 Capital, Kirin Fund, Coinsgroup, Cinchblock, Panony, X21, Genblock, Alphabit, Launchpool, GBV Capital, Trustdao Network, Faculty Group, Llamas, BH Investments, Next Chymia Consulting and many more. Angels and advisors part of the round included Darren Camas, former advisor to Cardano.

As per the company, it aims to set up a scalable platform that leverages blockchain technology and incorporates big data for the first decentralized storage network on Cardano. In fact, an deployment…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR