IAGON Brings First Big Data Platform to Cardano, Raises $3.4M By CoinQuora



IAGON Brings First Big Data Platform to Cardano, Raises $3.4M



IAGON is bringing the first decentralized big data platform to .

The startup has raised $3.4M from notable investors for the same.

IAGON will store all types of files including big data repositories and media files.

IAGON just closed its funding round for building Cardano’s first decentralized big data platform. The startup raised $3.4M in seed and private funding from reputable crypto enthusiasts and investment funds.

The LedgerLink Labs-led fund round saw participation from the likes of Blockchain Israel, AU21 Capital, Kirin Fund, Coinsgroup, Cinchblock, Panony, X21, Genblock, Alphabit, Launchpool, GBV Capital, Trustdao Network, Faculty Group, Llamas, BH Investments, Next Chymia Consulting and many more. Angels and advisors part of the round included Darren Camas, former advisor to Cardano.

As per the company, it aims to set up a scalable platform that leverages blockchain technology and incorporates big data for the first decentralized storage network on Cardano. In fact, an deployment…

