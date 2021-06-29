Gugu Mbatha-Raw Paints Portraits That Are So Powerful

Is there anything this woman can’t do?!
We all know and adore Gugu Mbatha-Raw, right? She’s been in a ton of stuff, including Beyond the Lights, Black Mirror, and Loki.
Well, I was scrolling through her Instagram recently when I made an exciting discovery. Not only is she a super talented actor, but apparently, she’s also an incredible artist!
During quarantine, the 38-year-old picked up the paintbrushes again. “I used to love it so much growing up,” she wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to share because I’ve found it really therapeutic and a calming way to focus my creativity.”
After the killing of George Floyd, she painted a portrait of him and auctioned it off, donating the proceeds to organizations fighting racial inequality.
And after the killing of Breonna Taylor, Gugu created this portrait. “Breonna, I honor you. May we celebrate your life with justice,” she wrote at the time.
When John Lewis died, she painted a wonderful portrait of him. “What a face, what a soul, what a life. Thank you🙏🏽❤️,” she wrote.
And after the death of Chadwick Boseman, Gugu painted this masterpiece – and my personal favorite! “Meditating on art, soul and legacy,” she wrote.
Such powerful pieces! Which painting is your favorite? LMK in the comments below!
