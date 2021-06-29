Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.88% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.88%, while the index gained 0.06%, and the index added 0.65%.

The best performers of the session on the were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which rose 3.59% or 0.91 points to trade at 26.26 at the close. Meanwhile, Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 3.52% or 1.175 points to end at 34.525 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was up 3.49% or 3.85 points to 114.25 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:), which fell 0.84% or 0.590 points to trade at 69.630 at the close. Vonovia SE (DE:) declined 0.76% or 0.42 points to end at 54.52 and E.ON SE (DE:) was down 0.42% or 0.042 points to 9.893.

The top performers on the MDAX were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.87% to 20.660, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co (DE:) which was up 3.99% to settle at 58.96 and Encavis AG (DE:) which gained 3.58% to close at 16.470.

The worst performers were Knorr-Bremse AG (DE:) which was down 12.23% to 99.18 in late trade, Varta AG (DE:) which lost 7.60% to settle at 133.750 and CTS Eventim AG (DE:) which was down 2.93% to 53.680 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.87% to 20.660, SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was up 4.15% to settle at 48.740 and Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.52% to close at 34.525.

The worst performers were Varta AG (DE:) which was down 7.60% to 133.750 in late trade, Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.34% to settle at 81.100 and Software AG (DE:) which was down 1.27% to 38.050 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 414 to 254 and 86 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 3.53% to 17.22.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 1.02% or 18.25 to $1762.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.51% or 0.37 to hit $73.28 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.49% or 0.36 to trade at $74.50 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.15% to 1.1906, while EUR/GBP rose 0.13% to 0.8598.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 92.007.