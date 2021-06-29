Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.88% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.88%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.88%, while the index gained 0.06%, and the index added 0.65%.

The best performers of the session on the were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which rose 3.59% or 0.91 points to trade at 26.26 at the close. Meanwhile, Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 3.52% or 1.175 points to end at 34.525 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was up 3.49% or 3.85 points to 114.25 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:), which fell 0.84% or 0.590 points to trade at 69.630 at the close. Vonovia SE (DE:) declined 0.76% or 0.42 points to end at 54.52 and E.ON SE (DE:) was down 0.42% or 0.042 points to 9.893.

The top performers on the MDAX were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.87% to 20.660, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co (DE:) which was up 3.99% to settle at 58.96 and Encavis AG (DE:) which gained 3.58% to close at 16.470.

The worst performers were Knorr-Bremse AG (DE:) which was down 12.23% to 99.18 in late trade, Varta AG (DE:) which lost 7.60% to settle at 133.750 and CTS Eventim AG (DE:) which was down 2.93% to 53.680 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.87% to 20.660, SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was up 4.15% to settle at 48.740 and Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.52% to close at 34.525.

The worst performers were Varta AG (DE:) which was down 7.60% to 133.750 in late trade, Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.34% to settle at 81.100 and Software AG (DE:) which was down 1.27% to 38.050 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 414 to 254 and 86 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 3.53% to 17.22.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 1.02% or 18.25 to $1762.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.51% or 0.37 to hit $73.28 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.49% or 0.36 to trade at $74.50 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.15% to 1.1906, while EUR/GBP rose 0.13% to 0.8598.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 92.007.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR