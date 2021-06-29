German inflation slows but remains above ECB target in June By Reuters



BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s annual consumer price inflation eased in June, but remained above the European Central Bank’s target of close to but below 2%, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 2.1% in June, down from 2.4% in May.

The June reading was in line with a Reuters forecast.