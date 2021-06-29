German inflation slows but remains above ECB target in June By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Customers at the Edeka grocery store buy pasta, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Duesseldorf, Germany, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s annual consumer price inflation eased in June, but remained above the European Central Bank’s target of close to but below 2%, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 2.1% in June, down from 2.4% in May.

The June reading was in line with a Reuters forecast.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR