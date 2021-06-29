German court rejects injunction against Tesla factory permits in Germany By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The construction site of the future Tesla Gigafactory is seen in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
BERLIN (Reuters) – A court in Germany rejected on Tuesday an injunction brought by two environmental groups against provisional building permits issued by the state of Brandenburg for Tesla (NASDAQ:)’s planned factory in Gruenheide near Berlin.
The testing of equipment, which is time-limited, may continue by Tesla, ruled the court in Frankfurt an der Oder, in the state of Brandenburg.
