GE Gains As Goldman Rates It A Top Idea By Investing.com

Investing.com – General Electric (NYSE:) was up more than 1% in Tuesday’s trading as the company secured another bullish call, this time from Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) which called it a top idea whose price can jump 24%.

The bank currently rates the stock a buy with a $16 target, calling it the “ultimate” re-opening industrial stock.  

According to Goldman, GE could lift its industrial free cash flow toward the high end of its $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion range over the second half of the year, with upside potential in the coming years from a recovery in the aerospace and renewable energy sectors, the two mainstays of the once-revered conglomerate.

Last Thursday, UBS (NYSE:) reiterated its buy on the stock with a target of $17.  A day earlier, Credit Suisse (NYSE:)had reiterated its outperform rating on the stock with a $14 target.

