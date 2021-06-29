Gal Gadot Welcomes Third Baby And Shares Her First Pic

The Justice League star welcomed her third baby with husband Yaron Varsano. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to announce the great news.
“My sweet family 🖐🏼I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired 🤪),” Gadot wrote. “We are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family.”
“I’m sending all of you love and health. GG ♥️🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼,” she continued.
Gadot shared a rare family photo of her, Varsano, and their three kids in the Instagram post.
Back in March, the Wonder Woman star revealed she was expecting another child with Varsano.
“Here we go again,” she wrote alongside a similar pic of her and her family.
“At the beginning… We did a whole thing. We got them cupcakes, and we got [a] cupcake for each member of the family, including the dog,” she said on his show.
“And then there was one cupcake left, and I told them, ‘Do you know who this cupcake belongs to?’” Gadot continued.
The actor said she pointed to her stomach, and that’s when her oldest daughter, Alma, figured it out.
What a sweet story! Gadot’s new daughter, Daniella, would love to hear it one day.
