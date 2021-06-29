France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.14% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.14%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.14%, while the index gained 0.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which rose 3.47% or 0.89 points to trade at 26.39 at the close. Meanwhile, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (PA:) added 2.26% or 1.25 points to end at 56.54 and Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (PA:) was up 2.00% or 2.70 points to 137.55 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which fell 2.78% or 2.08 points to trade at 72.81 at the close. Carrefour SA (PA:) declined 1.32% or 0.22 points to end at 16.50 and Safran SA (PA:) was down 1.29% or 1.54 points to 117.40.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Rexel (PA:) which rose 4.29% to 17.73, Valneva (PA:) which was up 3.91% to settle at 11.150 and Trigano SA (PA:) which gained 3.66% to close at 178.60.

The worst performers were Aeroports de Paris SA (PA:) which was down 3.14% to 112.70 in late trade, Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which lost 2.94% to settle at 5.12 and BIC (PA:) which was down 2.81% to 58.75 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 298 to 284 and 89 ended unchanged.

Shares in Trigano SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; up 3.66% or 6.30 to 178.60.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 1.01% or 17.95 to $1762.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.56% or 0.41 to hit $73.32 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.50% or 0.37 to trade at $74.51 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.15% to 1.1906, while EUR/GBP rose 0.16% to 0.8599.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 92.017.