Formula 1® announce Crypto.com as Global Partner and Inaugural partner of the F1 ‘Sprint’ series By DailyCoin



Formula 1® announce Crypto.com as Global Partner and Inaugural partner of the F1 ‘Sprint’ series



Formula 1® has today announced Crypto.com, the fastest-growing crypto platform with over 10 million users worldwide, as a Global Partner and Inaugural partner of the new Sprint series for 2021, with the first event at Silverstone on Saturday 17 July, ahead of the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2021.

Crypto.com, will also have a trackside presence at every race for the remainder of the season as part of a leading Global partnership deal with Formula 1®.

In addition to building the world’s fastest growing crypto platform and the leading app in both the App Store and Google (NASDAQ:) Play the Crypto.com Visa (NYSE:) Card is the world’s most popular crypto card available in 30+ countries world-wide. Partnering with Formula 1 will ensure Crypto.com continue to grow their brand awareness on an international stage

As F1® continues to explore new ways for fans to engage and become more immersed in the sport, Crypto.com will also become the Official Cryptocurrency Sponsor and NFT Partner of F1®. Mirroring the fan-first approach F1® has adopted to engage with new audiences, Crypto.com aim to democratize the world of cryptocurrency for fans, through education and experiences in the new partnership. Crypto.com will also present a brand new award, which will be annouced ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Aligning with the sustainability plans for F1®to be Net Zero Carbon as a sport by 2030 Crypto.com announced an ambitious pledge in May 2021 to become carbon negative within 18 months, offering the industry a path and a model for “clean crypto”. This plan will initially focus on an assessment of the carbon generated through cryptocurrency trading, deposit and withdrawal activities across all of its own platforms, before reevaluating the ways it operates throughout the business outside of trading. ”

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO, Formula 1®, said:

“We are pleased to welcome Crypto.com to the Formula 1 family, as we continue to attract progressive global brands anchored in performance and innovation.”

Ben Pincus, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Formula 1®, said:

“We are thrilled to announce Crypto.com as a Global Partner and lead partner of the Sprint event as we bring this exciting new format to fans for the first time this year. We will rely heavily on their expertise as we explore the world of cryptocurrency, an area we are very interested in, and this will be the first time as a sport we are able to offer fans the opportunity to explore this exciting world as we further increase our digital presence. Crypto.com are revered in the industry and their experience was key in the decision to partner with them, as well as the company’s commitment to becoming carbon negative, as we continue to move towards sustainability goals of our own.”

Kris Marszalek, co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said:

“We are extremely proud to be the first cryptocurrency sponsor of Formula 1, joining a prestigious collection of brands supporting a sport with technology and innovation at its core. We look forward to many years of innovating together, and will begin at the Belgian Grand Prix where we will present a brand new award. We’re also excited to partner with F1 in the development of exclusive NFTs, connecting fans to the sport in new and innovative ways.”

CAA Sports helped facilitate this partnership through its global representation of F1®.

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com today serves over 10 million customers with the world’s fastest growing crypto app, along with the Crypto.com Visa Card — the world’s largest crypto card program — the Crypto.com Exchange and Crypto.com DeFi Wallet. Recently launched, Crypto.com NFT is the premier platform for collecting and trading NFTs, carefully curated from the worlds of art, design, entertainment and sports.

Crypto.com has led the industry in sports sponsorships, having been the first crypto platform to partner with an F1 team (Aston Martin Cognizant (NASDAQ:) Formula One), the first to partner with an NHL team (Montreal Canadiens), and the first to partner with a football league (Lega Serie A).Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance, and independently assessed at Tier 4, the highest level for both NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks. With over 1,500 people in offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, Crypto.com is accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Find out more: https://crypto.com

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]

You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin