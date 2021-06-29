Fed’s Waller: 2022 rate hike possible, wants MBS taper first

Article content

A “very optimistic” Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank may need to start dialing down its massive asset purchase program as soon as this year to allow the option of raising interest rates by late next year.

“The unemployment rate would have to drop fairly substantially, or inflation would have to really continue at a very high rate, before we would take seriously a rate hike in 2022, but I’m not ruling it out,” Waller told Bloomberg TV in his first public comments since the Fed met earlier this month.

Waller declined to say whether he is one of the seven Fed policymakers who believe a 2022 liftoff from current near-zero rates will be appropriate, or among the 11 others who see 2023 or even later as more likely.

But with the crisis phase of the pandemic over, Waller said, “we are now in a different phase of economic policy, and so it’s appropriate to start thinking about pulling back on some of the stimulus,” beginning with how and when to start tapering the Fed’s monthly purchases of $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities and $80 billion in Treasuries.

Waller said he would be “all in favor” of phasing out MBS purchases first.

“Right now the housing markets are on fire; they don’t need any other unnecessary support,” he said. “And it’s an easy sell to the public.”