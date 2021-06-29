Farmers Edge Announces Result of Voting for Directors at 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Article content
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Farmers Edge Inc. (“Farmers Edge” or the “Company”) (TSX: FDGE) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its June 29, 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”).
Each of the nominee directors listed in the Farmers Edge management proxy circular dated April 20, 2021 was elected as a director. The voting results for the seven directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
#
%
#
%
R. William McFarland
33,121,214
89.27
3,981,954
10.73
Wade Barnes
36,516,475
98.42
586,693
1.58
Steven Mills
33,223,904
89.54
3,879,264
10.46
Lawrence Zucker
35,722,171
96.28
1,380,997
3.72
James Borel
32,823,904
88.47
4,279,264
11.53
Quinn McLean
34,085,576
91.87
3,017,592
8.13
Natacha Mainville
37,085,075
99.95
18,093
0.05
Final results on all matters voted at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
About Farmers Edge
Farmers Edge is leading the next agricultural revolution with the industry’s broadest portfolio of proprietary technological innovations, spanning hardware, software, and services. Powered by a unique combination of connected field sensors, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and agronomic expertise, the Company’s digital platform turns data into actions and intelligent insights, delivering value to all stakeholders of the agricultural ecosystem. Farmers Edge disruptive technologies accelerate digital transformation on the farm and beyond, protecting our global resources and ensuring sustainable food production for a rapidly growing population.
For more information on Farmers Edge, please visit www.farmersedge.ca. Additional information relating to the Company, including all public filings, is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com).
