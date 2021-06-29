Farmers Edge Announces Result of Voting for Directors at 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Article content

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Farmers Edge Inc. (“Farmers Edge” or the “Company”) (TSX: FDGE) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its June 29, 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”).

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Farmers Edge management proxy circular dated April 20, 2021 was elected as a director. The voting results for the seven directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % R. William McFarland 33,121,214 89.27 3,981,954 10.73 Wade Barnes 36,516,475 98.42 586,693 1.58 Steven Mills 33,223,904 89.54 3,879,264 10.46 Lawrence Zucker 35,722,171 96.28 1,380,997 3.72 James Borel 32,823,904 88.47 4,279,264 11.53 Quinn McLean 34,085,576 91.87 3,017,592 8.13 Natacha Mainville 37,085,075 99.95 18,093 0.05

Final results on all matters voted at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.