Eva Mendes Says Ryan Gosling Doesn’t Take Her Insta Pics

Eva doesn’t need Ryan’s help with her social media accounts!
When a fan asked her “how many of your photos are taken by [husband] Ryan [Gosling],” Mendes let them know that he doesn’t have anything to do with her social media presence.
“None that I post,” she responded on one of her fashion photos on June 28. “My friends take them and I take theirs. It’s a girl thang :)”
Gosling and Mendes like to keep their relationship very private. Every once in a while, Mendes has posted a throwback pic of her hubby on Instagram.
“As far as Ryan, I’ll only post flash backs of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that),” she told one of her Insta followers in March 2020. “My man and kids are private. That’s important to me so thanks for getting that.”
When it comes to her kids, Mendes would sometimes post funny pictures of the things they do.
Mendes’ family means the world to her, and you can tell just by looking at her social media accounts.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!