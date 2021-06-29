Euro zone bonds steady ahead of German inflation data

Article content

LONDON — Euro zone government bond yields held steady near recent highs on Tuesday ahead of the release of German consumer prices data, with polls suggesting that inflation in Europe’s largest economy will overshoot the European Central Bank’s target for the bloc.

Investors have been keeping a close eye on inflation figures and what they may mean for continued central bank stimulus. German consumer prices have been above the ECB’s target of just below 2%. A Reuters poll suggests the figure for June, due at 1200 GMT, would be unchanged at 2.3%.

Various German states are due to report inflation figures through the day. The country’s most populous state, North Rhine Westphalia (NRW), has already recorded consumer prices in June up 2.5% from the same month last year.

“Our economists expect the reopening (of economies) to continue to pressure services prices higher and make goods prices more prone to the feed-through of rising input prices,” ING analysts said in a note.

Euro zone government bond yields were briefly higher after the NRW data came out early on Tuesday but settled back to trade flat, hovering near recent highs.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, for example, was flat at -0.183%; within sight of a recent one-month high of -0.146%, yet not close enough to warrant any concern.