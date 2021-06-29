Ethereum Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Ethereum Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $2,211.87 by 09:30 (13:30 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 10.08% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 31.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $255.40B, or 17.38% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,076.17 to $2,211.87 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 23.83%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $26.39B or 29.07% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,719.3221 to $2,211.8691 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 49.34% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $36,342.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.56% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0005 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.00%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $676.02B or 46.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $62.49B or 4.25% of the total cryptocurrency market value.