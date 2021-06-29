Ethereum Classic devs announce upcoming hard fork By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Ethereum Classic devs announce upcoming hard fork

On Monday, developers of the (ETC) blockchain announced a hard fork to implement the project’s latest version, now scheduled for launch in late July.

The upgrade, which the community has dubbed “Magneto,” will include the four Improvement Proposals, or EIPs, first seen in Ethereum’s Berlin upgrade earlier this year.