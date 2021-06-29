EssilorLuxottica going ahead with Grandvision deal By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Sunglasses from Ray-Ban are on display at a optician shop in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo



PARIS (Reuters) – Spectacles maker EssilorLuxottica on Monday said it had decided to go ahead with the takeover of Dutch eyewear store operator Grandvision as planned and to close the deal on July 1.

“After assessing all our options, we have made the decision to proceed with the completion of the deal without further delay,” the statement said.

“The strategic rationale of the transaction remains strong and unchanged, and after two years of efforts and relentless work, we are now ready to turn a page and start a new chapter of EssilorLuxottica’s history, with GrandVision.”