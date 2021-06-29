Enterprise Ethereum matures, looks to open-source community for standards By Cointelegraph

Enterprise Ethereum matures, looks to open-source community for standards
is quickly becoming an integral part of the enterprise blockchain ecosystem. As more companies begin to leverage public networks for business, it’s important to keep in mind that the enterprise Ethereum space is still relatively new. Therefore, a number of developments are required before organizations can fully take advantage of the Ethereum blockchain.
For example, Dan Burnett, executive director of the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance — an initiative enabling organizations to adopt and use Ethereum technology in their daily business operations — told Cointelegraph that Ethereum is increasing in usage, deployment, application and more. As such, Ethereum is transforming into a solid chain for business.
