Elon Musk Rallies Support for Dogecoin Fee Change By CoinQuora

Elon Musk Rallies Support for Dogecoin Fee Change
- Elon Musk recently tweeted in support of Dogecoin’s proposed fee change.
- DOGE developers would like to reduce on-chain fees by half.
- Also, the fee change is part of the Dogecoin Core deployment.
Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk has once again spoken out in favor of popular meme crypto Dogecoin. Dogecoin is proposing a fee change as part of its Dogecoin Core deployment as submitted by Doge developer Patrick Lodder.
Musk showed his support in response to a tweet by another Doge developer Ross Nicoll.
The Dogecoin fee change proposal is up! https://t.co/nYRahWVJoY
— Ross Nicoll (@JRossNicoll) June 27, 2021
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.