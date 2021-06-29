Elon Musk Rallies Support for Dogecoin Fee Change By CoinQuora



Elon Musk Rallies Support for Dogecoin Fee Change



Elon Musk recently tweeted in support of Dogecoin’s proposed fee change.

DOGE developers would like to reduce on-chain fees by half.

Also, the fee change is part of the Dogecoin Core deployment.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk has once again spoken out in favor of popular meme crypto Dogecoin. Dogecoin is proposing a fee change as part of its Dogecoin Core deployment as submitted by Doge developer Patrick Lodder.

Musk showed his support in response to a tweet by another Doge developer Ross Nicoll.

The Dogecoin fee change proposal is up! https://t.co/nYRahWVJoY — Ross Nicoll (@JRossNicoll) June 27, 2021

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora