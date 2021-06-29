Dollar hovers below two-month highs ahead of U.S. payrolls report

TOKYO — The dollar edged up on Tuesday

toward a two-month high versus major counterparts, with traders

largely sidelined ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could

alter the timing of an exit from Federal Reserve stimulus.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against

a basket of six major currencies, added 0.1% to 91.966 in Asia,

slowly closing the gap to the high of 92.408 reached on June 18

after the Federal Open Market Committee shocked markets by

predicting two interest rate hikes by end-2023.

The Fed commentary since then has put the focus on the data

to determine when a tapering of asset purchases and higher rates

would be appropriate, with Chair Jerome Powell saying a weak ago

that policymakers would not act on just the “fear” of inflation,

and will encourage a “broad and inclusive” job market recovery.

The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report a gain of

690,000 jobs in June, compared with 559,000 in May, and an

unemployment rate of 5.7% versus 5.8% in the previous month,

according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Investors are also looking at U.S. consumer confidence data

on Tuesday and the Institute for Supply Management’s

manufacturing index on Thursday for clues as to where interest

rates are headed.

“Is it indeed that the dollar has bottomed and can only get

stronger from here, or is it just a short-term positioning

adustment? We’ve been arguing it’s more a function of the

latter,” Paul Mackel, HSBC’s global head of foreign-exchange

research, said in a conference call with journalists.

With countries reopening from the coronavirus pandemic, the

dollar should weaken toward the end of this year, he said.

“That’s typically what happens when you have this

synchronized global growth backdrop.”

The dollar weakened 0.06% to 110.545 yen, staying

below a nearly 13-month high of 111.110 reached last week.

Both the dollar and yen benefited from some safe-haven

demand as the more contagious Delta COVID-19 strain spread in

Asia and elsewhere, stoking fears of further lockdowns.

The euro declined 0.07% to $1.19145, edging back

toward the 2-1/2-month low of $1.8470 touched on June 18.

“The market had been positioned long of the single currency

on optimism regarding the vaccine catch-up trade in the region

(but) forecasts that the Delta variant of COVID could spread

through Europe (in) the summer months could now be undermining

confidence in this trade,” Rabobank strategist Jane Foley wrote

in a report, cutting a one-month euro forecast to $1.19 from

$1.20.

“Assuming the U.S. data remains broadly supportive, we

expect the USD to grind moderately higher vs. the EUR though the

course of the year.”

Elsewhere, sterling slipped back toward a two-month

low, weakening 0.06% to $1.38695.

The Australian dollar, seen as a liquid proxy for

risk appetite, fell 0.09% to $0.75580 after sliding 0.31% at the

start of the week amid concerns over renewed COVID-19 lockdowns

across parts of the country.

The kiwi dollar dropped 0.19% to $0.70280, adding

to its 0.40% slide on Monday. Previously it enjoyed a five-day

winning run after rebounding from the lowest level since

November.

“We expect the RBNZ to start tightening monetary policy more

than one year before the FOMC, which is a tailwind for the NZD,”

CBA analyst Kim Mundy wrote in a client note.

“The RBNZ is the most hawkish central bank under our

coverage.”

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0532 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1918 $1.1923 -0.04% -2.46% +1.1930 +1.1908

Dollar/Yen 110.5300 110.5500 +0.03% +7.06% +110.6300 +110.4700

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9198 0.9200 +0.04% +4.02% +0.9207 +0.9196

Sterling/Dollar 1.3874 1.3880 -0.06% +1.53% +1.3882 +1.3859

Dollar/Canadian 1.2336 1.2342 -0.02% -3.09% +1.2348 +1.2333

Aussie/Dollar 0.7560 0.7565 -0.07% -1.72% +0.7570 +0.7550

NZ 0.7032 0.7042 -0.19% -2.12% +0.7051 +0.7023

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and

Himani Sarkar)

