Dollar hovers below two-month highs ahead of U.S. payrolls report

TOKYO — The dollar edged up on Tuesday

toward a two-month high versus major counterparts, with traders

largely sidelined ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could

alter the timing of an exit from Federal Reserve stimulus.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against

a basket of six major currencies, added 0.1% to 91.966 in Asia,

slowly closing the gap to the high of 92.408 reached on June 18

after the Federal Open Market Committee shocked markets by

predicting two interest rate hikes by end-2023.

The Fed commentary since then has put the focus on the data

to determine when a tapering of asset purchases and higher rates

would be appropriate, with Chair Jerome Powell saying a weak ago

that policymakers would not act on just the “fear” of inflation,

and will encourage a “broad and inclusive” job market recovery.

The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report a gain of

690,000 jobs in June, compared with 559,000 in May, and an

unemployment rate of 5.7% versus 5.8% in the previous month,

according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Investors are also looking at U.S. consumer confidence data

on Tuesday and the Institute for Supply Management’s

manufacturing index on Thursday for clues as to where interest