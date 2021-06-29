Dollar drives higher as traders look to Fed clues from U.S. jobs data

Article content
SINGAPORE — The dollar clung to recent
gains on Wednesday as virus woes raised concerns in a market
already on edge ahead of U.S. jobs data seen as crucial to the
Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook.
Risk-sensitive commodity currencies had led overnight
losses, with the Australian and New Zealand dollars each
dropping about 0.7%. The euro fell 0.2% overnight while the
safe-havens of Japanese yen and the Swiss franc held steady.
Morning trading in Asia did not move majors much from those
levels, with the euro last at $1.1902 and the yen
at 110.58 per dollar. The Aussie bought $0.7517.
“There’s a bit of a bearish tilt to currencies,” said
Westpac analyst Sean Callow. “It’s the line you would expect on
a risk-off day, and maybe it’s a bit of insurance ahead of
payrolls,” he added, referring to U.S. labor data due Friday.
The dollar index rose 0.2% to hit a one-week high
overnight and on Wednesday sat roughly in the middle of the
range it has found in the wake of the surprisingly hawkish shift
in tone from the Fed earlier this month.
The risk-averse mood was underpinned by a fresh spike in
global coronavirus infections and in restrictive measures to
contain them which threaten to set back the pandemic recovery.
Case counts are hitting daily records in Indonesia,
lockdowns are being extended in Malaysia and expanded in
Australia, while travelers from Britain are facing new
restrictions as the contagious delta variant spreads.
At the same time traders are wary of a surprise from U.S.
economic data, starting with private payrolls later on Wednesday
but with the main focus on fuller labor figures due on Friday.
Signs of strength in the labor market could add pressure on
the Fed to move even sooner on interest rate hikes, and lift the
dollar, while it is vulnerable if the data misses expectations.
“It’s unusually hard to forecast and so the risk of a
surprise is enormous,” said Westpac’s Callow. “Super strong
could really reinforce the reaction to the (Fed) and very weak
could really push back on those who bought dollars post (Fed).”
Economists polled by Reuters forecast private payrolls
showing a gain of 600,000 in June, a slowdown from a month ago
when 987,000 jobs were created. The forecast for Friday’s
non-farm payrolls is for a rise of 690,000 jobs.
“It’s not just about non-farm payrolls, but about the whole
labor market,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at
National Australia Bank in Sydney, with hourly earnings and the
unemployment rate also likely to be closely watched.
“There’s also a wide dispersion in terms of estimates which
suggests that either way there will be a few disappointed with a
soft number as well as a really strong number.”
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 108 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1900 $1.1896 +0.03% -2.60% +1.1907 +1.1894
Dollar/Yen 110.5450 110.5400 +0.02% +7.04% +110.5900 +110.5600
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9211 0.9212 -0.02% +4.11% +0.9212 +0.9208
Sterling/Dollar 1.3850 1.3840 +0.10% +1.40% +1.3854 +1.3839
Dollar/Canadian 1.2402 1.2404 -0.02% -2.61% +1.2403 +1.2368
Aussie/Dollar 0.7513 0.7513 +0.03% -2.31% +0.7520 +0.7510
NZ 0.6993 0.6994 +0.00% -2.60% +0.6996 +0.6989
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook.
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
