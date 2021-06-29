Dollar drives higher as traders look to Fed clues from U.S. jobs data

SINGAPORE — The dollar clung to recent

gains on Wednesday as virus woes raised concerns in a market

already on edge ahead of U.S. jobs data seen as crucial to the

Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook.

Risk-sensitive commodity currencies had led overnight

losses, with the Australian and New Zealand dollars each

dropping about 0.7%. The euro fell 0.2% overnight while the

safe-havens of Japanese yen and the Swiss franc held steady.

Morning trading in Asia did not move majors much from those

levels, with the euro last at $1.1902 and the yen

at 110.58 per dollar. The Aussie bought $0.7517.

“There’s a bit of a bearish tilt to currencies,” said

Westpac analyst Sean Callow. “It’s the line you would expect on

a risk-off day, and maybe it’s a bit of insurance ahead of

payrolls,” he added, referring to U.S. labor data due Friday.

The dollar index rose 0.2% to hit a one-week high

overnight and on Wednesday sat roughly in the middle of the

range it has found in the wake of the surprisingly hawkish shift

in tone from the Fed earlier this month.

The risk-averse mood was underpinned by a fresh spike in

global coronavirus infections and in restrictive measures to

contain them which threaten to set back the pandemic recovery.

Case counts are hitting daily records in Indonesia,

lockdowns are being extended in Malaysia and expanded in

Australia, while travelers from Britain are facing new

restrictions as the contagious delta variant spreads.

At the same time traders are wary of a surprise from U.S.

economic data, starting with private payrolls later on Wednesday

but with the main focus on fuller labor figures due on Friday.

Signs of strength in the labor market could add pressure on

the Fed to move even sooner on interest rate hikes, and lift the

dollar, while it is vulnerable if the data misses expectations.

“It’s unusually hard to forecast and so the risk of a

surprise is enormous,” said Westpac’s Callow. “Super strong

could really reinforce the reaction to the (Fed) and very weak

could really push back on those who bought dollars post (Fed).”

Economists polled by Reuters forecast private payrolls

showing a gain of 600,000 in June, a slowdown from a month ago

when 987,000 jobs were created. The forecast for Friday’s

non-farm payrolls is for a rise of 690,000 jobs.

“It’s not just about non-farm payrolls, but about the whole

labor market,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at

National Australia Bank in Sydney, with hourly earnings and the

unemployment rate also likely to be closely watched.

“There’s also a wide dispersion in terms of estimates which

suggests that either way there will be a few disappointed with a

soft number as well as a really strong number.”

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 108 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1900 $1.1896 +0.03% -2.60% +1.1907 +1.1894

Dollar/Yen 110.5450 110.5400 +0.02% +7.04% +110.5900 +110.5600

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9211 0.9212 -0.02% +4.11% +0.9212 +0.9208

Sterling/Dollar 1.3850 1.3840 +0.10% +1.40% +1.3854 +1.3839

Dollar/Canadian 1.2402 1.2404 -0.02% -2.61% +1.2403 +1.2368

Aussie/Dollar 0.7513 0.7513 +0.03% -2.31% +0.7520 +0.7510

NZ 0.6993 0.6994 +0.00% -2.60% +0.6996 +0.6989

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook.

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

