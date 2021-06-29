Dollar drives higher as traders look to Fed clues from U.S. jobs data

Article content

SINGAPORE — The dollar clung to recent

gains on Wednesday as virus woes raised concerns in a market

already on edge ahead of U.S. jobs data seen as crucial to the

Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook.

Risk-sensitive commodity currencies had led overnight

losses, with the Australian and New Zealand dollars each

dropping about 0.7%. The euro fell 0.2% overnight while the

safe-havens of Japanese yen and the Swiss franc held steady.

Morning trading in Asia did not move majors much from those

levels, with the euro last at $1.1902 and the yen

at 110.58 per dollar. The Aussie bought $0.7517.

“There’s a bit of a bearish tilt to currencies,” said

Westpac analyst Sean Callow. “It’s the line you would expect on

a risk-off day, and maybe it’s a bit of insurance ahead of

payrolls,” he added, referring to U.S. labor data due Friday.

The dollar index rose 0.2% to hit a one-week high

overnight and on Wednesday sat roughly in the middle of the

range it has found in the wake of the surprisingly hawkish shift

in tone from the Fed earlier this month.

The risk-averse mood was underpinned by a fresh spike in

global coronavirus infections and in restrictive measures to

contain them which threaten to set back the pandemic recovery.