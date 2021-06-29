Detroit automakers, UAW drop mask mandate for vaccinated workers By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Workers in protective face masks listen as U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a speech during his visit to the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant, which is making ventilators and medical supplies, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pa



By Joseph White

DETROIT (Reuters) – The Detroit automakers and the United Auto Workers said on Tuesday fully vaccinated workers at their U.S. factories will not have to wear masks on the job beginning on July 12.

General Motors Co (NYSE:), Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co, Stellantis NV and the union that represents their U.S. manufacturing workers said in a joint statement that those who have not been vaccinated will continue to wear masks at work.

Other automakers operating in the United States have already begun lifting pandemic mask mandates as the number of new COVID-19 cases recedes.